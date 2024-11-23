Sales Well Up And Solid Growth At Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim, the German pharmaceutical company, has announcedfirst-half 1997 sales of 3.97 billion Deutschemarks ($2.18 billion), up 16% from last year, with its core human phamaceutical business generating revenues of nearly 3.4 billion marks, an increase of 17%.
The company says that the growth rate was due principally to successful product launches, most notably its treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, Mobic (meloxicam) as well as Combivent (ipratropium bromide/salbutamol) for the treatment of bronchitis. Prescription products accounted for 2.8 billion marks, up 15%, while over-the-counter medicine sales rose by 26% to 508 million marks. It was also pointed out that the number of employees worldwide was up 4% over the comparable half-year total last year.
Heribert Johann, chairman of the board of managing directors, said that sales for the full year are now expected to top 8 billion marks, which would mean an increase of nearly 13% on figures for the year ended 1996, although he added that attainment of this goal depended on a continuation of the current favorable trend in exchange rates and positive volume growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze