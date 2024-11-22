SANDOZ 1991 EARNINGS JUMP 15%

Swiss pharmaceutical major Sandoz reported a 15% rise in net profit to 1.11 billion Swiss frances ($732.0 million) for 1991, on sales 8.7% higher at 13.44 billion francs ($8,86 billion). Cash flow improved 13% to 1.9 billion francs.

A company statement attributed this performance to "dynamic growth and strict cost control." This also noted that investment in fixed assets were steady at 1.27 billion francs and were well coverd by self-generated funds of 1.7 billion francs.

R&D spending for the year increased by 9.1% to 1.33 billion francs and amounted to 10% of consolidated sales, according to Sandoz.