Sandoz' Calcitonin Spray Approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Sandoz' Miacalcin (calcitonin) nasal spray for treatment of osteoporosis in estrogen-averse women who are more than five years past menopause. Clinical trials showed that daily use of Miacalcin increased the bone mass of patients' spines.

While estrogen replacement is generally thought of as the most effective treatment for osteoporosis, many women choose not to take it because of its side effects, including an increased risk of some cancers. At present, the alternatives to HRT are bisphosphonates such as Merck's Fosamax (alendronate), which has just received launch approval in the UK (see page 28), and Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate), and calcitonin injections. The company sees the nasal spray option as being the most convenient treatment and so a potential market winner.