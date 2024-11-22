Sandoz' Calcitonin Spray Approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Sandoz' Miacalcin (calcitonin) nasal spray for treatment of osteoporosis in estrogen-averse women who are more than five years past menopause. Clinical trials showed that daily use of Miacalcin increased the bone mass of patients' spines.
While estrogen replacement is generally thought of as the most effective treatment for osteoporosis, many women choose not to take it because of its side effects, including an increased risk of some cancers. At present, the alternatives to HRT are bisphosphonates such as Merck's Fosamax (alendronate), which has just received launch approval in the UK (see page 28), and Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate), and calcitonin injections. The company sees the nasal spray option as being the most convenient treatment and so a potential market winner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze