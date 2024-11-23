Sandoz Completes Phase III Trials Of IL-3

Sandoz has completed Phase III trials of its recombinant interleukin-3, a therapy which may be of use in preventing or treating the hematological side effects of cytotoxic cancer chemotherapy.
Early trials with the agent have indicated that it is very effective in reducing the frequency of life-threatening hematological side effects and may enable more patients to receive optimal chemotherapeutic regimens, according to Athos Gianella Borradori, head of oncology and hematology at Sandoz-Pharma in Basel, Switzerland.
Phase I and II trials of IL-3 in over 2,000 patients have shown that the drug significantly reduces the duration of patients' episodes of thrombocytopenia and neutropenia after chemotherapy for ovarian cancer, relapsed lymphoma, breast cancer and other malignancies. Dr Borradori said that as a result patients were at less risk of life-threatening bleeding episodes and infections, and could undergo further cycles of chemotherapy without delays or dose reductions.
