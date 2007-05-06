Sangamo to license ZPFs to Genentech

Californian firm Sangamo BioSciences, a developer of gene therapeutics, has entered into an agreement with US biotechnology major Genentech, which grants the latter access to the former's proprietary range of zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology. Additionally, Sangamo will develop a range of ZFP nucleases that Genentech will evaluate and potentially use in the generation of novel cell lines for use in its protein production operations.

ZPFs play a key role in the regulation of gene expression throughout the natural world, from yeast to man, via their ability to bind DNA, thereby regulating transcription. Sangamo's line of engineered ZPFs allow the precise targeting of particular genes and, through the action of protease domains within the molecules, the directed modification of subsequently expressed proteins.

Edward Lanphier, Sangamo's president, said that the deal, which is a non-exclusive research and commercial license agreement, was a further validation of the company's technology. He added that "we [Sangamo] have engineered ZFNs to facilitate the efficient generation of production cell lines with altered traits. Our technology has the potential to change the speed and efficiency of cell engineering to meet the increased demand for proteins in a variety of industries." Financial terms of the accord were not provided.