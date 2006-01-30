Sankyo licenses KAI's PKC inhibitor CV drug

Sankyo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Janapese drug major Daiichi Sankyo, has signed a global development accord with the USA's KAI Pharmaceuticals for the latter's heart disease drug candidate KAI-9803.
The agent and its related compounds are novel delta protein kinase C inhibitors which are expected to prevent myocardial tissue deaths and congestive heart failure in patients with acute myocardial infarction under revascularization.
KAI-9803 is a first-in-class agent for this indication and is currently in a Phase I/II safety and efficacy trial in patients with acute MI on reperfusion via balloon angioplasty. KAI noted that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted the drug fast track status.
