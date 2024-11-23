Sano's Buspirone Patch For Depression/Anxiety

Florida, USA-based Sano Corp has reported preliminary data from itsfirst Phase III trial of transdermal buspirone for the treatment of anxiety and depression.

The patch product was associated with a reduction of baseline anxiety levels within the range that would be achieved by systemically-delivered anxiolytics, and there were minimal side effects. However, these results, in 170 patients, were not statistically significant, although Sano points out that dosing for the product has still not been fully established.

The depression data also showed some evidence of efficacy, but this only achieved statistical significance after eight weeks treatment and on one rating scale. There were 158 patients in this arm of the study.