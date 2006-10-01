Sanofi and UCB enter US co-promotion deal for Xyzal

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and Belgium's UCB have entered into an agreement to co-promote Xyzal (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) in the USA. In July, UCB submitted a New Drug Application for the prescription antihistamine, seeking US Food and Drug Administration approval for seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria.

Under the terms of the deal, both companies will promote Xyzal but only Sanofi will book the sales in exchange for an upfront payment to UCB and milestones fees at certain stages in its development and commercialization, while profits will be shared equally between them. Further financial details were not disclosed.