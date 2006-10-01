Sanofi and UCB enter US co-promotion deal for Xyzal

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and Belgium's UCB have entered into an agreement to co-promote Xyzal (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) in the USA. In July, UCB submitted a New Drug Application for the prescription antihistamine, seeking US Food and Drug Administration approval for seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria.
Under the terms of the deal, both companies will promote Xyzal but only Sanofi will book the sales in exchange for an upfront payment to UCB and milestones fees at certain stages in its development and commercialization, while profits will be shared equally between them. Further financial details were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze