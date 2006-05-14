Friday 22 November 2024

Sanofi-Aventis beats expectations with 1st-qtr adjusted EPS rising 53%

14 May 2006

Paris, France-headquartered Sanofi-Aventis, Europe's largest drugmaker, has beaten analysts' consensus forecasts, reporting adjusted net income of 2.17 billion euros ($2.74 billion) for the first quarter of 2006, an increase of 53.6% on the like, year-earlier period, with earnings per share growing 52.8% to 1.62 euros. Group turnover was 7.04 billion euros, a rise of 4.9% (or up 9.6% on a reported basis).

Net sales of the firm's pharmaceutical business, which were significantly affected by the introduction of generic competition to Allegra (fexofenadine) in the USA in September last year, rose 3.3% to 6.52 billion euros. Turnover of its top 15 drugs grew 7.6% to 4.27 billion euros, representing 65.4% of pharmaceutical revenues, says Sanofi-Aventis.

Its best selling drug, Lovenox (enoxaparin), the leading low molecular weight heparin on the market, rose 16.4% to 624.0 million euros, with growth driven by the extension of its use in medical prophylaxis, the firm said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze