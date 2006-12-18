Sanofi-Aventis' enoxaparin cuts VTE risk 43%

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that data from its large-scale, multinational PREVAIL study showed that acute ischemic stroke patients treated with Clexane/Lovenox (enoxaparin) had a significant 43% lower risk of suffering venous thromboembolism events versus those on unfractionated heparin.
The data, which were presented at the 48th American Society of Hematology annual meeting, held in Orlando, Florida, demonstrated that the relative risk reduction in VTE was associated with a consistent 53% cut in proximal DVT (4.5% vs 9.6%; p=0.0003). In addition, there was no significant difference in clinically-important bleedings (1.3% vs 0.7%, p=0.20), corresponding to the combination of both symptomatic intracranial bleeding, the most serious complication, and major extracranial bleeding. The reduction in VTE risk was also observed in patients presenting with different levels of stroke severity, with no significant difference in clinically-important bleedings, the firm noted.
The French drugmaker noted that, without VTE prophylaxis, up to 75% of patients with hemiplegia following stroke develop deep-vein thrombosis and 20% develop pulmonary embolism.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze