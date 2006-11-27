Sanofi-Aventis expected to go for continuity in R&D

According to industry insiders, the European market's biggest drugmaker by sales, France's Sanofi-Aventis, is expected to opt for continuity in the new year, with the promotion of the firm's R&D number two, Marc Cluzel, to the position of head of R&D. Dr Cluzel, who joined the firm in 1991, was recently reported in the Wall Street Journal as "overseeing clinical development of the company's experimental drugs."

Among Dr Cluzel's responsibilities has been the design of several major clinical trials for the obesity treatment Acomplia (rimonabant). According to the WSJ, Sanofi's R&D division is testing 18 drugs and vaccines in late-stage studies. A decision on the appointment will be made when the Sanofi board decides on a replacement for outgoing chief executive, Jean-Francois Dehecq, effective January 1. Mr Dehecq has nominated Gerard Le Fur, who currently heads the firm's R&D division (Marketletter June 12).