Sanofi-Aventis launches Acomplia in UK

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that following the European Commission's approval of the obesity treatment Acomplia (rimonabant 20mg/day; Marketletter June 23), it has launced the product in the UK at a cost of L55.20 ($100.60) for a one month supply. The drug, which is designed to improve multiple cardiometabolic risk factors in obese and overweight patients, was approved following a comprehensive review of safety and efficacy data from the RIO (Rimonabant In Obesity) clinical trial program. Analysts quoted by the Wall Street Journal estimate that the drug could reach around $5.0 billion in annual global sales.