Sanofi-Aventis' obesity drug Acomplia delayed by an FDA "approvable" letter

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third largest pharmaceutical group, has been asked by the US Food and Drug Administration for fresh information to back up a New Drug Application for the anti-obesity drug Acomplia (rimonabant), via an "approvable" letter, before reaching a decision on clearing the product. The drug has, meanwhile, been rejected by the FDA as an anti-smoking agent.
Acomplia, the first in a new class of therapeutic agents known as CB1 blockers, acts by blocking certain cellular receptors which reduce the need to eat or smoke. The rejection of the drug for the smoking indication is seen as awkward for the company but not quite a catastrophe because the obesity indication is regarded as much more significant commercially.
Drug industry analysts at Merrill Lynch were earlier expecting annual sales of about 200.0 million euros ($238.1 million) for the smoking indication compared with 1.5 billion euros in sales for the treatment of obesity. Michel Joly, for Sanofi-Aventis, said that the anti-smoking market was much less medicalized than that for obesity and there were a number of products already on the market. The significance of the obesity indication for the USA is considerable given that over 30% of Americans are now regarded as obese with increased risk of heart attacks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze