Sanofi-Aventis plans to expand in Japan

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis will rapidly expand its operations in Japan and, according to its president, Jean-Francois Dehecq, the world's second-largest market is its priority "for the next few years."
At a press conference in Tokyo, the Paris-heaquartered group said it wants to double its strength on the Japanese market in three to four years where, at present, it achieves only 3.8% of total sales or about $1.0 billion.
Foreign drugmakers have traditionally had probems selling in Japan but, because of the success of major products, at least three or four multinational groups are now well-placed in the market and control 37% of domestic drug sales compared with 27% five years ago. The Paris-headquartered drugmaker said that it will expand through new products, starting with Plavix (clopidogrel). Analysts have forecast that sales of the antiplatelet drug in Japan could reach $931.6 million in the first five years of its introduction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze