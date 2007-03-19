Sanofi-Aventis reviews its "Access to Medicines" program

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that its "Access to Medicines" program has made a tangible difference to the treatment of a wide range of diseases in the developing world. The assertion was made during the firm's presentation at the 2007 BioVision forum by company president Jean-Francois Dehecq.

Mr Deheq outlined the initiative's major achievements, particularly its role in the fight against malaria, tuberculosis, sleeping sickness, leishmaniasis and epilepsy. He added that the policy's remit, which is to investigate and coordinate the group's activities with respect to major public health problems, has enabled it to make a real impact in less developed countries.

He explained that, progress had been achieved using the following measures: a differential pricing strategy, designed to make drugs more affordable; a program of targeted patient education; and the ongoing development of existing medications.