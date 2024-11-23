Saturday 23 November 2024

Sanofi/B-MS File For Clopidogrel Approval

11 May 1997

Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb have filed for marketing approval fortheir antithrombotic drug clopidogrel in the USA and Europe. The companies are hoping for approval at the end of 1997 or early in 1998.

At last year's American Heart Association meeting (Marketletter November 18, 1996), Sanofi and B-MS reported the results of the large-scale CAPRIE (clopidogrel versus aspirin in the prevention of recurrent ischemic events) trial, which found that clopidogrel was associated with significantly fewer events than aspirin (although the actual difference was slight), and was also associated with a lower incidence of gastrointestinal and intracranial bleeding.

The two companies will comarket clopidogrel worldwide, and will promote the drug as "the new standard antithrombotic treatment for the prevention of life-threatening cardiovascular events." Whether the companies achieve this goal will depend on the pricing of clopidogrel, and whether they can convince doctors that the increased cost is worth the marginal increase in efficacy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze