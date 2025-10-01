Sanofi Boost R&D At Montpellier

French drugmaker Sanofi is to improve its research and development center at Montpellier, France, "in terms of development and providing means for it to become more effective in registering drug products in world markets," according to the center's research director, Gerard Le Fur.
All drug products commercialized by Sanofi have to pass through the center before being launched on international markets. The company has a portfolio of 31 molecules in the course of development, some of which are regarded as "decidedly promising."
Investment of 92 million French francs ($18.2 million) will enable Montpellier to expand production capacity of the Lots Cliniques unit which processes the drugs in their final form, including packaging. A new unit will become operational next May. A total of 68 million francs will be invested at the same time in the expansion of the development laboratory which is responsible for research, preclinical development, drug formulation and clinical studies. The new extension will be put into operation in September this year.
