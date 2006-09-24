Sanofi extends term of ImmunoGen cancer R&D accord

The USA's ImmunoGen says that the local unit of leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has exercised its right to extend the term of a research collaboration between the two companies.
ImmunoGen will now receive committed research funding from Sanofi-Aventis through August 31, 2008, and from September, the US firm was no longer be obligated to present new targets for antibody-based anticancer therapeutics, enabling the company to use such targets in the development of its own proprietary products.
