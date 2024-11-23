Sanofi Looks To New Product Roll-Out, Pipeline

French drugmaker Sanofi expects total turnover for 1996 - including licensees' sales - to reach 27.2 billion French francs ($5.27 billion); the company's new product roll-out, more of which later, is expected to have a significant impact on the firm's performance in later years, journalists were told at a presentation in London last week.
Much of the meeting focused on Sanofi's new antiplatelet drug Plavix (clopidogrel), on which CAPRIE study results were presented at the recent meeting of the American Heart Association (Marketletter November 18). Sanofi representatives would go no further in terms of the commercial aspects of Plavix, nor give additional details of its codevelopment deal with US company Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Clopidogrel has demonstrated fewer side effects and superiority (9%) over aspirin in patients at risk of ischemic events, but at this stage Sanofi declined to give any information as to the price the product might command when it comes to market. But given that aspirin, an old and cheap product, is currently the gold standard, this may be a difficult decision. Interestingly, an editorial in the Lancet of November 16, commenting on the CAPRIE study, said: "the paymasters for the trial will need to make the most of what is, even to the most optimistic observer, marginal evidence."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze