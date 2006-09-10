Sanofi MSD's Gardasil could cross-protect

Results from a new investigational study presented at the International Papillomvirus Conference, in Prague, Czech Republic, concludes that vaccination with Sanofi Pasteur MSD's Gardasil (human papillomavirus vaccine types 6,11,16,18, recombinant adsorbed), induces antibody response capable of neutralizing vaccine-type and vaccine-related type infection, potentially conferring cross protection and expanding the vaccine's prevention coverage against cervical cancer.
In this study, Gardasil induced the production of antibodies which cross-react with four additional cancer-causing HPV types (31, 45, 52 and 58) not directly targeted by the vaccine (cross reactivity). The antibodies showed the potential to neutralize virus types 31 and 45 suggesting that Gardasil may prevent infection with HPV types not directly targeted by the vaccine.
Sanofi Pasteur MSD, which is a joint venture between the vaccine division of French drug giant Sanofi-Aventis and US drug major Merck & Co, says that further clinical trials with relevant endpoints will show if cross neutralization translates into the prevention of disease due to virus types not directly targeted by the vaccine (cross protection). Currently, no data have been published that demonstrate clinical cross protection with any HPV vaccine, the JV noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze