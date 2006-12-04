Friday 22 November 2024

Sanofi Pasteur meets US flu vacc delivery target, promises more

4 December 2006

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of French drug major Sanofi-Aventis, has announced that it has completed delivery of 50 million doses of its Fluzone influenza vaccine to the USA. The news means that the Lyon-based vaccine specialist firm has met its 2006-2007 flu season production plans.

On the occasion of US National Influenza Vaccination Week (November 27 to December 3), Sanofi Pasteur said it would deliver approximately three or four million extra doses to the US market in December.

The first batches of the 2006-2007 flu vaccine were shipped in August this year. Sanofi explained that it operated a multi-phased delivery process, to guarantee that all its customers received at least partial delivery of their orders by September. The vaccine manufacturer noted that, while this distribution method was more time-consuming and costly for the firm, it allows for priority patients to receive early immunization.

