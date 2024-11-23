Saturday 23 November 2024

Sanofi Reports First Half Profits From Health Care

15 September 1996

At French drug and beauty products maker Sanofi, net earnings for the first half of 1996 reached 616 million French francs ($122 million), a rise of 11%, on turnover 5% higher at 11.35 billion francs ($2.25 billion). The growth was attributed to the good performance of the human health care business. At constant exchange rates and comparable group structure, sales increased 3.5%.

Sanofi says the pharmaceutical business benefited from the growth of the European and Asian markets. Sales of major established international products registered a significant 10% rise in turnover. Including R&D expenditure (1.63 billion francs for the six months), which accounts for 17% of sales, operating profit for the human health care segment progressed from 1.63 billion in the first half of 1995 to 1.85 billion francs for first half-1996.

The company's perfumes and beauty products operations, however, were marked "by a challenging economic context and a competitive operating environment," according to Sanofi. The segment continued to implement its strategy of more selective distribution. Sales for the first half declined by 3% and operating profit for the segment, which was in a break-even situation in first-half 1995, was negative at 74 million francs.

