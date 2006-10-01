Sanofi's next-generation seasonal flu vacc enters Ph I testing

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, initiated its first clinical study with a new generation of seasonal influenza vaccine produced using cell culture technology. The US study is part of a contract awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate the development of a new cell culture-based influenza vaccine. The Phase I clinical trial will be conducted on 100 healthy adults, 18-64 years of age. Half of the study participants will receive the cell-based vaccine and the other half a traditional egg-based control vaccine. Sanofi's next-generation product was developed using PER.C6 cell culture technology, licensed from Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV. Cell culture methods could allow less dependence on eggs while offering a reliable production technology, Sanofi noted.