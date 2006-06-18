Sanofi's OptiClick pen under US ITC scrutiny

Danish health care firm Novo Nordisk says that the US International Trade Commission has begun an investigation of French major Sanofi-Aventis' importation into the month, Novo filed a complaint with the Commission alleging that OptiClik and its associated medication cartridges infringe on one of its US patents.
The Danish firm, which also believes that the French company's OptiClik system unfairly harms its development of insulin delivery devices in the USA, is seeking that the ITC stop all further importation of the medication cartidges used by the system. Martin Soeters, president of Novo Nordisk, said that the company was pleased that the Commission has agreed to investigate its grievances.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze