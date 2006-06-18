Sanofi's OptiClick pen under US ITC scrutiny

Danish health care firm Novo Nordisk says that the US International Trade Commission has begun an investigation of French major Sanofi-Aventis' importation into the month, Novo filed a complaint with the Commission alleging that OptiClik and its associated medication cartridges infringe on one of its US patents.

The Danish firm, which also believes that the French company's OptiClik system unfairly harms its development of insulin delivery devices in the USA, is seeking that the ITC stop all further importation of the medication cartidges used by the system. Martin Soeters, president of Novo Nordisk, said that the company was pleased that the Commission has agreed to investigate its grievances.