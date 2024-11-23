Sanofi's Rio Plant To Supply Latin America

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has said that its Sanofi Winthropplant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will be responsible for the drugs and pharmaceutical production that will supply the Latin American region.

The company predicts that the plant's production will be raised by 15 million units during the first year, providing an extra turnover of $30 million.

Sanofi posted gross sales of $240 million in Brazil for 1996, 30% higher than in the previous year. The pharmaceutical segment represented $190 million of the overall turnover. Sanofi's Rio-based plant produced 100 million units over 1996. The plant will benefit from capital investment of some $6 million during 1997.