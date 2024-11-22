SANOFI SEEKS JAPANESE ALLIANCES

The French drugs group Elf-Sanofi is seeking local partners in Japan to reinforce its presence in the Japanese pharmaceutical market. The French group has been linked with Sterling Drug in both Europe and the USA for over a year, and is now seeking a similar partnership in the Far East.

Guy Marcillat, head of the group's Japanese company, says that a search has started. There is no talk of acquisitions at any stage, Mr Marcillat stresses, because this would upset the Japanese, adding: "we prefer to talk of alliances. We need a solid partner in Japan with a range of products, plants and a marketing network."

Last year, Elf-Sanofi's overall sales in Japan reached 103 billion yen ($97.8 million), with drugs alone accounting for 73 billion yen. Two of the company's major products, the cardiovascular Ticlid (ticlopidine) and the tranquilizer Meilax (loflazepate), were launched in Japan last year and further launches are in the pipeline.