Wednesday 27 November 2024

Sanofi-Synthelabo 1st-half sales up 15%

29 July 2001

Sanofi-Synthelabo reports that its first-half 2001 sales reached 3.16billion euros ($2.75 billion), an increase of 15% on a comparable basis and 9.8% on a reported basis. The difference between comparable and reported sales growth was due to currency movements (0.4% positive), mainly in the US dollar, and to changes in group structure (5.6% negative, largely disposals of Sylachim, Porges and Ela Medical).

Developed sales (including those generated by co-marketing partners) totaled 4.10 billion euros, a rise of 18.9% on a comparable basis (16.1% reported). Developed sales include those of Plavix/Iscover (clopidogrel) and Aprovel/Avapro/Karvea (irbesartan), both generated with partner Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Total clopidogrel turnover for the six months reached 913 million euros, up 52%, (60% reported) with 610 million coming from the USA, 229 million euros from Europe and 75 million euros from the rest of the world. Irbesartan generated 415 million euros in sales - 171 million euros from the USA, 181 million euros from Europe and 63 million euros elsewhere.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

BeOne gains first-line EU nod for checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
BeOne gains first-line EU nod for checkpoint blocker
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA to hold AdCom on Exelixis’ cabozantinib sBLA
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New therapies aim to improve Down syndrome care
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC nod for GSK’s Menveo meningococcal vaccine
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New reminder of challenges of treating addiction with non-opioids
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New EC approval for Novartis’ Kisqali
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
First domestically developed ADC approved in China
27 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze