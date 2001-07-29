Sanofi-Synthelabo 1st-half sales up 15%

Sanofi-Synthelabo reports that its first-half 2001 sales reached 3.16billion euros ($2.75 billion), an increase of 15% on a comparable basis and 9.8% on a reported basis. The difference between comparable and reported sales growth was due to currency movements (0.4% positive), mainly in the US dollar, and to changes in group structure (5.6% negative, largely disposals of Sylachim, Porges and Ela Medical).

Developed sales (including those generated by co-marketing partners) totaled 4.10 billion euros, a rise of 18.9% on a comparable basis (16.1% reported). Developed sales include those of Plavix/Iscover (clopidogrel) and Aprovel/Avapro/Karvea (irbesartan), both generated with partner Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Total clopidogrel turnover for the six months reached 913 million euros, up 52%, (60% reported) with 610 million coming from the USA, 229 million euros from Europe and 75 million euros from the rest of the world. Irbesartan generated 415 million euros in sales - 171 million euros from the USA, 181 million euros from Europe and 63 million euros elsewhere.