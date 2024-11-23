Satisfactory Six Months At NeuroSearch

Profits at the Danish company NeuroSearch were 19 million Danish kroner ($3.3 million) in the first six months of 1996.
This was considerably more than expected and was caused by an unintended accrual of income, said the company. This is expected to equal out during the rest of the year. Income and expenses should lead to a result for the year on the same level as in 1995, which was 4.5 million kroner, the firm said in a statement.
Revenues for the first six months of 1996 were 43 million kroner, compared with 12.5 million kroner a year earlier. Spending on R&D amounted to 19 million kroner, up 2.1%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze