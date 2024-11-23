Satisfactory Six Months At NeuroSearch

Profits at the Danish company NeuroSearch were 19 million Danish kroner ($3.3 million) in the first six months of 1996.

This was considerably more than expected and was caused by an unintended accrual of income, said the company. This is expected to equal out during the rest of the year. Income and expenses should lead to a result for the year on the same level as in 1995, which was 4.5 million kroner, the firm said in a statement.

Revenues for the first six months of 1996 were 43 million kroner, compared with 12.5 million kroner a year earlier. Spending on R&D amounted to 19 million kroner, up 2.1%.