Friday 22 November 2024

Savient seeks European partner for first breakthrough gout treatment in 40 years

9 July 2006

Savient Pharmaceuticals, a small New Jersey, USA-based company developing what it claims is "the first truly innovative treatment for tophacious gout to emerge in 40 years," is looking for a partner to market the product in Europe. Puricase (PEG-uricase), currently in Phase III clinical trials, is a polyethylene-glycolated recombinant porcine uricase which breaks down and eliminates uric acid, successfully reducing gouty tophi (nodular masses of uric acid crystals) in the tissues; these cause painful flares and can result in joint deformity.

The drug is administered by two-hour intravenous infusions every two or four weeks and would probably be indicated initially for patients with hyperuricaemia and severe tophacious gout, resistant to or intolerant of conventional therapy. Puricase's technology was originally developed by researchers at Duke University in North Carolina and the PEGylation technology by California-based company Mountain View Pharmaceuticals, USA. Savient has acquired world rights.

In the USA, around three to five million people suffer from gout, of whom some two million are treated with allopurinol. Approximately a quarter of all gout sufferers - about half a million Americans - develop tophi and gout flares despite therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze