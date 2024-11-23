SB And LG Chemical In Antibiotic Deal

- SmithKline Beecham has signed a worldwide development and marketingagreement with LG Chemical of Korea for LB20304a, a new broad-spectrum antibiotic. The antibiotic has already completed Phase I testing in Europe, and is active in vitro against all important respiratory pathogens tested to date. It "has the potential to become the once-daily drug of choice for the treatment of respiratory infections," said SB. LG Chem retains Korean rights. Meantime, SB has also licensed marketing rights to tranilast, an antiproliferative agent awaiting approval in Japan for the prevention of restenosis after angioplasty, from Kissei Pharmaceutical. SB has worldwide rights to the drug outside Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea and Russia. The drug is given orally for three months after the procedure.