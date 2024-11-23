SB And LG Chemical In Antibiotic Deal

- SmithKline Beecham has signed a worldwide development and marketingagreement with LG Chemical of Korea for LB20304a, a new broad-spectrum antibiotic. The antibiotic has already completed Phase I testing in Europe, and is active in vitro against all important respiratory pathogens tested to date. It "has the potential to become the once-daily drug of choice for the treatment of respiratory infections," said SB. LG Chem retains Korean rights. Meantime, SB has also licensed marketing rights to tranilast, an antiproliferative agent awaiting approval in Japan for the prevention of restenosis after angioplasty, from Kissei Pharmaceutical. SB has worldwide rights to the drug outside Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea and Russia. The drug is given orally for three months after the procedure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze