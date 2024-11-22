SB's Infanrix Shows Enhanced Efficacy In Major NIAID Studies

The efficacy of Infanrix, SmithKline Beecham's new acellular pertussis vaccine, was confirmed in a land-mark, placebo-controlled clinical trial carried out by the US National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, conducted in Italy and Sweden and involving a total of 25,000 children.
Until recently, vaccination has typically been with classical combined diphtheria (D), tetanus (T) and whole-cell pertussis (Pw) vaccines, commonly associated with a number of side effects, SB points out. New acellular pertussis (DTPa) vaccines, it says, have been shown to cause significantly fewer side effects than whole-cell vaccines but until now have not been demonstrated to be effective for primary vaccinations in such a large group.
In the three-year Italian study, the vaccines used were Infanrix, Biocine-Sclavo's three-component DTPa vaccine, Connaught Labs' DTPw vaccine and Biocine-Sclavo's DT vaccine. In the Swedish study, also of three years' duration, the products used were SB's two-component DTPa vaccine containing pertussis toxoid and filamentous hemagglutinin, Pasteur-Merieux-Connaught's five-component DTPa vaccine, Connaught's DTPw vaccine and Swedish Bacteriological Labs' DT vaccine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze