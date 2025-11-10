SB's Seroxat Is First SSRI Approved For Panic

SmithKline Beecham's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Seroxat (paroxetine) has been approved by the health authorities in Austria for the treatment of panic disorder. The approval makes the drug the only member of this class to be indicated for the treatment of this condition. It was also approved for obsessive compulsive disorder.
Panic disorder is a severe form of anxiety in which patients suffer from brief periods of intense fear. At some time in their lives, at least one in 10 people experience a panic attack, with more than 3% of the population suffering from what can be classed as panic disorder. The condition is three times more prevalent in women than in men, and most sufferers are between 25 and 45 years of age.
A variety of older medications have been used to treat panic disorder, including benzodiazepines and tricyclic antidepressants. However, both these classes have significant side effects which limit their usefulness, particularly in the long-term use required by this chronic condition. For example, benzodiazepines carry with them the risk of dependence.
