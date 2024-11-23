SB's Twinrix Backed by CPMP

SmithKline Beecham's combined hepatitis A and hepatitis B virus vaccine, Twinrix, has now been approved by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. The EMEA decision granting marketing authorization is expected to be published in the Official Journal in the next few weeks.
The latest approval is for a formulation for use in individuals aged 15 or over, according to SB. A Twinrix formulation for children and adolescents is currently awaiting EMEA approval. SB said it hoped that the availability of the combined vaccine would facilitate vaccination programs against viral hepatitis.
