SB Sets US Price For Famvir At Same Level As Zovirax

Following the recent approval of SmithKline' Beecham's antiviral Famvir (famciclovir) in the USA (see also Marketletter July 11 and page 18 this issue) for the treatment of herpes zoster (shingles), the company has now set the price of the product at the same level as Wellcome's existing antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir).

The actual selling price of both drugs in terms of a week's therapy will be equal to $103.33, according to a report in the Financial Times. However, a spokesman for SB's London headquarters could only confirm the company's full selling price to wholesalers, which is $147.62 for 30 tablets (a week's treatment). But he told he Marketletter that allowing for the various discounts which operate in the USA, the final selling price of $103.33 is probably about right.

There had been speculation that SB would put Famvir on the US market at a discount to Zovirax, as it did in the UK, which resulted in an immediate retaliatory price cut by Wellcome to match SB's price of L107.35 ($165.66) for a week's therapy.