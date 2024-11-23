Saturday 23 November 2024

SBBio Forges Vaccine Deal With Cantab

28 July 1996

SmithKline Beecham Biologicals will work with Cantab on the development and marketing of the latter's TA-GW vaccine for genital warts. The deal is worth up to L24 million ($37.2 million) in license and milestone payments to Cantab, excluding royalties.

TA-GW is Cantab's lead product in its human papillomavirus program, and is currently in Phase II trials. The product may be useful both as a therapy and for prophylaxis of the condition, according to Cantab. Two other products in development at the company are TA-HPV, an immunotherapeutic for cervical cancer which is also in Phase II, and TA-CIN for precancerous cervical lesions, which is in preclinical development.

Under the terms of the deal, Cantab will immediately receive L3 million in licensing fees, and SBBio will make an equity investment in Cantab of L4 million. Milestone payments could total up to L17 million. In return, SBBio receives exclusive worldwide development, manufacturing and marketing rights to TA-GW under a royalty-bearing license, and it will fund all development of the product through to regulatory approval.

