Schering AG And Agis To Be Sued

15 January 1996

The State of Israel is claiming NIS3 million (about $1 million) from German pharmaceutical company Schering AG and its Israeli representative Agis. The government-run Nuclear Research Center Nahal Soreq claims that the firms infringed an agreement, under which Schering would give to Nahal Soreq a license to manufacture a diagnostic product for the identification of cancer growths, with Agis as its exclusive marketer.

According to the petition, the defendants had objected to the marketing of the product, which Nahal Soreq had developed, on the grounds that it infringes patents held by Schering. In the petition letter, it is claimed that at end-1992, after long negotiations, Schering agreed to give the claimant a license to manufacture and market the product. The claimant was offered first preference to complete development and registration of the product, and invested considerable resources for this purpose.

The claimant alleges that in May 1993, after the Ministry of Health gave permission for the product's marketing, the defendants stated that they no longer intended to carry out their obligations, and furthermore, would sue Nahal Soreq for patent infringement if it tried to market the diagnostic. It is alleged that the defendants also threatened to flood the market with dump-price product.

