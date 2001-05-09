Schering AG's leukemia drug Campath approved in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Schering AG's Campath(alemtuzumab) humanized monoclonal antibody, developed by M&I Partners, for the treatment of B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia in patients who have been treated with alkylating agents and have failed fludarabine therapy.

Campath therapy, which will be further tested for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, solid tumors and renal transplant rejection, will be launched in the USA in June and marketed by Schering's subsidiary Berlex Laboratories. Sales in Europe, where a positive opinion on Campath was given by the regulation authority in March, are expected following country-by-country approval.