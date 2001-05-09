Schering AG's leukemia drug Campath approved in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Schering AG's Campath(alemtuzumab) humanized monoclonal antibody, developed by M&I Partners, for the treatment of B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia in patients who have been treated with alkylating agents and have failed fludarabine therapy.
Campath therapy, which will be further tested for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, solid tumors and renal transplant rejection, will be launched in the USA in June and marketed by Schering's subsidiary Berlex Laboratories. Sales in Europe, where a positive opinion on Campath was given by the regulation authority in March, are expected following country-by-country approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze