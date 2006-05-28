Schering AG starts Ph II ZK-EPO trials

German pharmaceutical firm Schering AG has announced the start of two new Phase II clinical trials of ZK-EPO, its novel formulation of epthilone, as a treatment for metastatic breast and recurrent ovarian cancer. The program, which is taking place at around 20 centers in the USA and Canada, is designed to establish proof-of-concept and to begin investigating patient response rates to the drug. One of the trials will assess the drug as a monotherapy, while the other will examine it in combination with carboplatin.