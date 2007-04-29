Friday 22 November 2024

Schering-Plough 1st-qtr profits leap 55%

29 April 2007

Turn-around expert Fred Hassan, chief executive of US drug major Schering-Plough, has produced another set of stompingly good results for the company, reporting that first-quarter 2007 net income had leapt 55% to $543.0 million, or $0.36 a share. Turnover, on a generally-accepted accounting principles basis, grew 17% to $3.0 billion, with global pharmaceutical sales up 18% at $2.40 billion, consumer health care rising 11% to $345.0 million and animal health up 12% to $232.0 million. He discussed S-P's proposed acquisition of Organon Biosciences (Marketletter March 19), saying it will build on the company's momentum, and noting that, since the Action Agenda was commenced four years ago, S-P has "been on a journey of transformation."

"Schering-Plough has now delivered 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit adjusted sales growth on a year-over-year basis," said Mr Hassan. "We are growing our core businesses across all major geographic regions. We have sustained the strength of our cholesterol, respiratory, immunology and oncology franchises...Our strategy of growing the top line while maintaining financial discipline is clearly paying off - with higher bottom-line earnings and growing financial headroom," he added.

Gaining momentum in R&D

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze