Schering-Plough Raises EPS forecast For 1995

US pharmaceutical company Schering-Plough expects to see earnings per share for the 1995 full year of $2.80, 5 cents up on the figure given in June by the company, according to Robert Luciano, chairman and chief executive of the group, speaking to analysts in London recently.

"Based on our results to date and how we see the remainder of the year shaping up, I expect that our earnings per share on continuing operations will come in at just slightly above $2.80," he said, adding that he is confident that the firm can continue to produce at least low-to-mid double-digit EPS growth. In 1994, EPS was $2.41.