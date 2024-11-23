Schering-Plough's International Moves

Schering-Plough has invested $15 million in a 55% stake in a joint venture in China regarding the production of antiallergic and anti-inflammatory products. Two local companies will have a stake in the joint venture. Shanghai Pharmaceutical Industry Corporation will hold a 30% stake and the Shanghai Corporation of Pharmaceutical Economic and Technical International Cooperation will control 15%.
S-P has also recently initiated the construction of a multimillion dollar plant in Xochimilco, Mexico City, in Mexico. The company will invest over $50 million in the facility, a major feature of which will be state-of-the-art contamination reduction systems for air and water.
The US company has been investing in Mexico consistently since 1991. Further investment of around 270 million pesos ($8.1 million) is planned, with over 75% of this to be invested in the next two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze