Schering-Plough sues Krka over patent

US pharmaceutical major Schering-Plough has filed a 1.0 million-euro ($1.3 million) law suit against the German subsidiary of Slovene drug producer Krka, Krka Aussenhandels. S-P claims Krka has infringed its patent rights by selling the drug Floron (florfenicol) - used extensively in veterinary medicine - in Germany.

Krka has denied the accusation, claiming that it has not sold the drug in Germany. "Krka and its subsidiary in Germany, Krka Aussenhandels GmbH, in Munich, Germany, did not and is not offering this product or active ingredient in Germany," the firm said in a statement.

The generic chemotherapeutical antibiotic Floron is used extensively in veterinary medicine and, apart from Enroxil (enrofloxacin), is Krka's best-selling veterinary drug. The company sold 20.0 million euros of veterinary products in 2005 - around 4% of total sales. Krka, founded in 1954, is Slovenia's largest pharmaceutical company, employing 4,700 workers and operating in 70 countries around the world, with an annual turnover of 484.0 million euros.