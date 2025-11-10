Schering-Plough To Build Singapore Plant

A S$300 million ($213.5 million) is being built for Schering-Plough on the Tuax industrial estate in Singapore. The 9,000 square meter plant is scheduled for completion by mid-1996, with production of bulk chemicals and intermediates scheduled for mid-1977.
Speaking at the plant's ground-breaking ceremony, S-P Singapore's managing director Patrick Yeung said the plant will produce bulk active ingredients for the company's best-selling lines. It will also house the company's regional headquarters, which are relocating from Hong Kong.
