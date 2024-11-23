Scios And W-A Sign Fiblast Agreement

- Scios and Wyeth-Ayerst have signed an agreement to collaborate in the joint development and commercialization of Scios' Fiblast (trafermin; basic fibroblast growth factor) for the treatment of neurological and cardiovascular disorders. The product is in Phase I/II clinical trials for stroke and coronary artery disease, and is also in preclinical trials for peripheral vascular disease. The companies are to share the costs and profits from sales in North America, while Wyeth has marketing rights for the products outside of this region. Total payments to Scios could reach up to $56 million.