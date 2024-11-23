Scios And W-A Sign Fiblast Agreement

- Scios and Wyeth-Ayerst have signed an agreement to collaborate in the joint development and commercialization of Scios' Fiblast (trafermin; basic fibroblast growth factor) for the treatment of neurological and cardiovascular disorders. The product is in Phase I/II clinical trials for stroke and coronary artery disease, and is also in preclinical trials for peripheral vascular disease. The companies are to share the costs and profits from sales in North America, while Wyeth has marketing rights for the products outside of this region. Total payments to Scios could reach up to $56 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze