Scios offering 5 million shares

Having received a unanimous vote of support from a US Food and DrugAdministration advisory committee for the launch of Natrecor (nesiritide) for the treatment of patients with acute congestive heart failure (see page 18), Scios says it is commencing a public offering of 5 million shares of common stock. The underwriters are JP Morgan, Lehman Brothers and SG Cowen, which will have the option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares to cover any overallotments. Scios' share price is currently around the $25 mark.