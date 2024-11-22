Sclavo Diagnostics Looks To Cut Costs

Sclavo Diagnostics, the Italian concern which was the subject of a recent management buy-out, has reported a 12.7% drop in sales to 34.5 billion lire ($19.9 million) for 1994, and is now launching a reorganization program.
The objective of the reorganization is to reduce costs drastically, which will include a reduction in the 34-strong workforce, and then to proceed to recapitalization, which is likely to be achieved through the introduction of a new institutional partner.
Managing director Luigi Pirovano, who bought the company in conjunction with Michele Mantero, is targeting a return to profit by 1998. According to Mr Pirovano, the company has fallen victim to the cuts in state health care spending, which has resulted in a strong market contraction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze