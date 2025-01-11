Scotia Pharmaceuticals' Foscan To Enter Trials Soon

- A trial program is expected to begin with Scotia Pharmaceuticals'photosensitizing agent Foscan for the treatment of recurrent head and neck cancer in the USA in the near future. This follows approval of its Investigational New Drug application by the US Food and Drug Administration last year (Marketletter December 23, 1996). Data from ongoing Phase III trials will be used to form a dossier which will be submitted to the European authorities in fourth-quarter 1997. According to the company, with Foscan it is now possible to treat thicker tumors than before, using just a portable diode laser. Scotia is also investigating the use of Foscan in other cancers, including prostate, brain, esophagus and stomach. More information will be reported following a meeting to be held in London on March 25.