Scotia Reduces Interim Loss

Scotia, a UK-based drug company, reduced its pretax loss for the first six months of 1994 by 40.5% to L1.54 million ($2.39 million). The operating loss was also reduced, down 28% to L2.38 million. The company's losses were reduced by the receipt of L1.5 million.
Turnover rose 13.6% to L8.81 million. Sales of pharmaceuticals declined 3.2% in the first half of the year, but sales of nutritional products were ahead 31.3%. The decline in pharmaceutical sales was said to reflect government pressures to reduce pharmaceutical costs in most major countries. The rise in nutritional sales included a substantial element of pipeline filling in both the UK and the USA, according to the company.
The company spent L5.29 million on R&D, an increase of 40.3%. Scotia says it has around 30 projects in late clinical development or Phase I and II clinical trials. It has six of its most promising projects ready to enter full scale Phase III programs during the next two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze