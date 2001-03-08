Seattle Genetics to raise $49 million

Seattle Genetics has priced its initial public offering of 7 millionshares of common stock at $7.00 each, which includes a $2 million investment purchased directly by Genentech. JP Morgan and CIBC World Markets are co-lead managers of the offering. In a private placement concurrent with the closing of the IPO, Medarex, a collaborative partner of Seattle, will purchase just under 290,000 shares, also a $2 million investment.
The firm, which discovers and develops monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer and related diseases, intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fund preclinical R&D, contract manufacturing activities and other general corporate purposes. Seattle has four MAb-based technologies, and claims to have assembled a portfolio of candidates targeted to many types of human cancers, including two currently being tested in clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze