Second Approval For Merck's Singulair

Merck & Co has received its second approval, in Finland, for theleukotriene D4 receptor antagonist Singulair (montelukast sodium). This latest development marks the product's first European approval.

Singulair is a once-daily tablet for the management of chronic asthma in adults and children over the age of six.

According to data presented recently at the American Lung Association conference in San Francisco, USA, Singulair may significantly improve chronic symptoms and quality of life for asthmatics, and reduce the need for additional corticosteroid use (Marketletter June 2).